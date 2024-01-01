New Taiwan dollars to New Zealand dollars today

Convert TWD to NZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
51.25 nzd

NT$1.000 TWD = $0.05125 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:27
We can't send money between these currencies

TWD to NZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05180.0518
Low0.05010.0498
Average0.05090.0507
Change2.23%-0.53%
1 TWD to NZD stats

The performance of TWD to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0518 and a 30 day low of 0.0501. This means the 30 day average was 0.0509. The change for TWD to NZD was 2.23.

The performance of TWD to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0518 and a 90 day low of 0.0498. This means the 90 day average was 0.0507. The change for TWD to NZD was -0.53.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / New Zealand Dollar
1 TWD0.05125 NZD
5 TWD0.25626 NZD
10 TWD0.51252 NZD
20 TWD1.02504 NZD
50 TWD2.56261 NZD
100 TWD5.12521 NZD
250 TWD12.81303 NZD
500 TWD25.62605 NZD
1000 TWD51.25210 NZD
2000 TWD102.50420 NZD
5000 TWD256.26050 NZD
10000 TWD512.52100 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 NZD19.51140 TWD
5 NZD97.55700 TWD
10 NZD195.11400 TWD
20 NZD390.22800 TWD
50 NZD975.57000 TWD
100 NZD1,951.14000 TWD
250 NZD4,877.85000 TWD
500 NZD9,755.70000 TWD
1000 NZD19,511.40000 TWD
2000 NZD39,022.80000 TWD
5000 NZD97,557.00000 TWD
10000 NZD195,114.00000 TWD