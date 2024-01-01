New Taiwan dollars to Maldivian rufiyaas today

Convert TWD to MVR at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
463.56 mvr

NT$1.000 TWD = MVR0.4636 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:03
TWD to MVR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to MVRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.47460.4790
Low0.46260.4626
Average0.46630.4711
Change-1.17%-2.68%
1 TWD to MVR stats

The performance of TWD to MVR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4746 and a 30 day low of 0.4626. This means the 30 day average was 0.4663. The change for TWD to MVR was -1.17.

The performance of TWD to MVR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4790 and a 90 day low of 0.4626. This means the 90 day average was 0.4711. The change for TWD to MVR was -2.68.

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.3250.7821.3881.547.803145.2750.916
1 SGD0.75510.591.0481.1635.889109.6460.691
1 GBP1.2791.69511.7761.9719.981185.8291.171
1 CAD0.720.9540.56311.115.621104.6540.66

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 TWD0.46356 MVR
5 TWD2.31780 MVR
10 TWD4.63560 MVR
20 TWD9.27120 MVR
50 TWD23.17800 MVR
100 TWD46.35600 MVR
250 TWD115.89000 MVR
500 TWD231.78000 MVR
1000 TWD463.56000 MVR
2000 TWD927.12000 MVR
5000 TWD2,317.80000 MVR
10000 TWD4,635.60000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / New Taiwan Dollar
1 MVR2.15722 TWD
5 MVR10.78610 TWD
10 MVR21.57220 TWD
20 MVR43.14440 TWD
50 MVR107.86100 TWD
100 MVR215.72200 TWD
250 MVR539.30500 TWD
500 MVR1,078.61000 TWD
1000 MVR2,157.22000 TWD
2000 MVR4,314.44000 TWD
5000 MVR10,786.10000 TWD
10000 MVR21,572.20000 TWD