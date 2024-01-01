New Taiwan dollars to Macedonian denars today

Convert TWD to MKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
1,736.37 mkd

NT$1.000 TWD = ден1.736 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TWD to MKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TWD to MKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.75191.7828
Low1.72081.7208
Average1.73391.7544
Change-0.89%-1.74%
View full history

1 TWD to MKD stats

The performance of TWD to MKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.7519 and a 30 day low of 1.7208. This means the 30 day average was 1.7339. The change for TWD to MKD was -0.89.

The performance of TWD to MKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.7828 and a 90 day low of 1.7208. This means the 90 day average was 1.7544. The change for TWD to MKD was -1.74.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.3250.7821.3881.547.803145.2750.916
1 SGD0.75510.591.0481.1635.889109.6460.691
1 GBP1.2791.69511.7761.9719.981185.8291.171
1 CAD0.720.9540.56311.115.621104.6540.66

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Macedonian denars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollar

TWD to USD

TWD to SGD

TWD to GBP

TWD to CAD

TWD to AUD

TWD to HKD

TWD to JPY

TWD to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Macedonian Denar
1 TWD1.73637 MKD
5 TWD8.68185 MKD
10 TWD17.36370 MKD
20 TWD34.72740 MKD
50 TWD86.81850 MKD
100 TWD173.63700 MKD
250 TWD434.09250 MKD
500 TWD868.18500 MKD
1000 TWD1,736.37000 MKD
2000 TWD3,472.74000 MKD
5000 TWD8,681.85000 MKD
10000 TWD17,363.70000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 MKD0.57591 TWD
5 MKD2.87957 TWD
10 MKD5.75914 TWD
20 MKD11.51828 TWD
50 MKD28.79570 TWD
100 MKD57.59140 TWD
250 MKD143.97850 TWD
500 MKD287.95700 TWD
1000 MKD575.91400 TWD
2000 MKD1,151.82800 TWD
5000 MKD2,879.57000 TWD
10000 MKD5,759.14000 TWD