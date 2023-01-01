1 Macedonian denar to New Taiwan dollars

Convert MKD to TWD at the real exchange rate

1 mkd
0.55 twd

1.00000 MKD = 0.55110 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:50 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MKD to TWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MKD → 0 TWD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866351.046287.07011.434341.660240.964318.7368
1GBP1.1542711.2077100.5111.655761.916531.1130621.6292
1USD0.955850.82802183.22511.3711.586920.921617.9094
1INR0.0114850.009949160.012015610.01647340.01906790.01107360.215192

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macedonian denars to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macedonian denar

MKD to USD

MKD to ZAR

MKD to CAD

MKD to EUR

MKD to NZD

MKD to SGD

MKD to AUD

MKD to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 MKD0.55110 TWD
5 MKD2.75551 TWD
10 MKD5.51103 TWD
20 MKD11.02206 TWD
50 MKD27.55515 TWD
100 MKD55.11030 TWD
250 MKD137.77575 TWD
500 MKD275.55150 TWD
1000 MKD551.10300 TWD
2000 MKD1102.20600 TWD
5000 MKD2755.51500 TWD
10000 MKD5511.03000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Macedonian Denar
1 TWD1.81454 MKD
5 TWD9.07270 MKD
10 TWD18.14540 MKD
20 TWD36.29080 MKD
50 TWD90.72700 MKD
100 TWD181.45400 MKD
250 TWD453.63500 MKD
500 TWD907.27000 MKD
1000 TWD1814.54000 MKD
2000 TWD3629.08000 MKD
5000 TWD9072.70000 MKD
10000 TWD18145.40000 MKD