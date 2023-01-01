1 thousand New Taiwan dollars to Lesotho lotis

Convert TWD to LSL at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
597.67 lsl

1.00000 TWD = 0.59767 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:30 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

TWD to LSL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TWD → 0 LSL
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865451.052387.55931.443331.651440.961818.8851
1GBP1.1554711.21585101.1681.667661.908111.1113321.8203
1USD0.95030.82247183.20751.37161.569370.914117.9465
1INR0.01142080.009884560.012018110.01648410.01886090.01098580.215684

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollars

TWD to USD

TWD to SGD

TWD to GBP

TWD to CAD

TWD to AUD

TWD to HKD

TWD to JPY

TWD to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Lesotho Loti
1 TWD0.59767 LSL
5 TWD2.98836 LSL
10 TWD5.97672 LSL
20 TWD11.95344 LSL
50 TWD29.88360 LSL
100 TWD59.76720 LSL
250 TWD149.41800 LSL
500 TWD298.83600 LSL
1000 TWD597.67200 LSL
2000 TWD1195.34400 LSL
5000 TWD2988.36000 LSL
10000 TWD5976.72000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / New Taiwan Dollar
1 LSL1.67316 TWD
5 LSL8.36580 TWD
10 LSL16.73160 TWD
20 LSL33.46320 TWD
50 LSL83.65800 TWD
100 LSL167.31600 TWD
250 LSL418.29000 TWD
500 LSL836.58000 TWD
1000 LSL1673.16000 TWD
2000 LSL3346.32000 TWD
5000 LSL8365.80000 TWD
10000 LSL16731.60000 TWD