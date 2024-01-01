New Taiwan dollars to Cayman Islands dollars today

Convert TWD to KYD at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
25.00 kyd

NT$1.000 TWD = $0.02500 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:59
TWD to KYD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to KYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02530.0256
Low0.02490.0249
Average0.02510.0253
Change-1.00%-1.30%
1 TWD to KYD stats

The performance of TWD to KYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0253 and a 30 day low of 0.0249. This means the 30 day average was 0.0251. The change for TWD to KYD was -1.00.

The performance of TWD to KYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0256 and a 90 day low of 0.0249. This means the 90 day average was 0.0253. The change for TWD to KYD was -1.30.

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.3250.7821.3881.5417.805145.290.916
1 SGD0.75510.591.0481.1635.889109.6320.691
1 GBP1.2791.69511.7761.9719.982185.8191.171
1 CAD0.720.9550.56311.115.622104.6570.66

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 TWD0.02500 KYD
5 TWD0.12500 KYD
10 TWD0.25000 KYD
20 TWD0.49999 KYD
50 TWD1.24998 KYD
100 TWD2.49996 KYD
250 TWD6.24990 KYD
500 TWD12.49980 KYD
1000 TWD24.99960 KYD
2000 TWD49.99920 KYD
5000 TWD124.99800 KYD
10000 TWD249.99600 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 KYD40.00060 TWD
5 KYD200.00300 TWD
10 KYD400.00600 TWD
20 KYD800.01200 TWD
50 KYD2,000.03000 TWD
100 KYD4,000.06000 TWD
250 KYD10,000.15000 TWD
500 KYD20,000.30000 TWD
1000 KYD40,000.60000 TWD
2000 KYD80,001.20000 TWD
5000 KYD200,003.00000 TWD
10000 KYD400,006.00000 TWD