New Taiwan dollars to Kyrgystani soms today

Convert TWD to KGS at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
2,573.13 kgs

NT$1.000 TWD = Лв2.573 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:58
TWD to KGS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to KGSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.65012.7524
Low2.56592.5659
Average2.60292.6714
Change-2.90%-6.08%
1 TWD to KGS stats

The performance of TWD to KGS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.6501 and a 30 day low of 2.5659. This means the 30 day average was 2.6029. The change for TWD to KGS was -2.90.

The performance of TWD to KGS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.7524 and a 90 day low of 2.5659. This means the 90 day average was 2.6714. The change for TWD to KGS was -6.08.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Kyrgystani Som
1 TWD2.57313 KGS
5 TWD12.86565 KGS
10 TWD25.73130 KGS
20 TWD51.46260 KGS
50 TWD128.65650 KGS
100 TWD257.31300 KGS
250 TWD643.28250 KGS
500 TWD1,286.56500 KGS
1000 TWD2,573.13000 KGS
2000 TWD5,146.26000 KGS
5000 TWD12,865.65000 KGS
10000 TWD25,731.30000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / New Taiwan Dollar
1 KGS0.38863 TWD
5 KGS1.94316 TWD
10 KGS3.88632 TWD
20 KGS7.77264 TWD
50 KGS19.43160 TWD
100 KGS38.86320 TWD
250 KGS97.15800 TWD
500 KGS194.31600 TWD
1000 KGS388.63200 TWD
2000 KGS777.26400 TWD
5000 KGS1,943.16000 TWD
10000 KGS3,886.32000 TWD