New Taiwan dollars to Guatemalan quetzals today

Convert TWD to GTQ at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
236.27 gtq

NT$1.000 TWD = Q0.2363 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:22
TWD to GTQ conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to GTQLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.23920.2421
Low0.23570.2357
Average0.23720.2391
Change-1.24%-1.55%
1 TWD to GTQ stats

The performance of TWD to GTQ in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2392 and a 30 day low of 0.2357. This means the 30 day average was 0.2372. The change for TWD to GTQ was -1.24.

The performance of TWD to GTQ in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2421 and a 90 day low of 0.2357. This means the 90 day average was 0.2391. The change for TWD to GTQ was -1.55.

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.3260.7821.3881.5417.805145.520.916
1 SGD0.75410.591.0471.1635.888109.7730.691
1 GBP1.2781.69511.7751.9719.978186.041.171
1 CAD0.720.9550.56311.115.622104.8150.66

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 TWD0.23627 GTQ
5 TWD1.18135 GTQ
10 TWD2.36269 GTQ
20 TWD4.72538 GTQ
50 TWD11.81345 GTQ
100 TWD23.62690 GTQ
250 TWD59.06725 GTQ
500 TWD118.13450 GTQ
1000 TWD236.26900 GTQ
2000 TWD472.53800 GTQ
5000 TWD1,181.34500 GTQ
10000 TWD2,362.69000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / New Taiwan Dollar
1 GTQ4.23247 TWD
5 GTQ21.16235 TWD
10 GTQ42.32470 TWD
20 GTQ84.64940 TWD
50 GTQ211.62350 TWD
100 GTQ423.24700 TWD
250 GTQ1,058.11750 TWD
500 GTQ2,116.23500 TWD
1000 GTQ4,232.47000 TWD
2000 GTQ8,464.94000 TWD
5000 GTQ21,162.35000 TWD
10000 GTQ42,324.70000 TWD