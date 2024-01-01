New Taiwan dollars to Guinean francs today

Convert TWD to GNF at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
261,722 gnf

NT$1.000 TWD = GFr261.7 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:37
We can't send money between these currencies

TWD to GNF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to GNFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High265.1660267.8030
Low260.4870260.4870
Average263.1012264.8324
Change-1.23%-1.39%
1 TWD to GNF stats

The performance of TWD to GNF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 265.1660 and a 30 day low of 260.4870. This means the 30 day average was 263.1012. The change for TWD to GNF was -1.23.

The performance of TWD to GNF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 267.8030 and a 90 day low of 260.4870. This means the 90 day average was 264.8324. The change for TWD to GNF was -1.39.

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.3260.7821.3881.5417.805145.520.916
1 SGD0.75410.591.0471.1635.888109.7730.691
1 GBP1.2781.69511.7751.9719.978186.041.171
1 CAD0.720.9550.56311.115.622104.8150.66

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Guinean Franc
1 TWD261.72200 GNF
5 TWD1,308.61000 GNF
10 TWD2,617.22000 GNF
20 TWD5,234.44000 GNF
50 TWD13,086.10000 GNF
100 TWD26,172.20000 GNF
250 TWD65,430.50000 GNF
500 TWD130,861.00000 GNF
1000 TWD261,722.00000 GNF
2000 TWD523,444.00000 GNF
5000 TWD1,308,610.00000 GNF
10000 TWD2,617,220.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / New Taiwan Dollar
1 GNF0.00382 TWD
5 GNF0.01910 TWD
10 GNF0.03821 TWD
20 GNF0.07642 TWD
50 GNF0.19104 TWD
100 GNF0.38208 TWD
250 GNF0.95521 TWD
500 GNF1.91042 TWD
1000 GNF3.82084 TWD
2000 GNF7.64168 TWD
5000 GNF19.10420 TWD
10000 GNF38.20840 TWD