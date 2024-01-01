New Taiwan dollars to Danish kroner today

Convert TWD to DKK at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
208.35 dkk

NT$1.000 TWD = kr0.2084 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:20
TWD to DKK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.21220.2156
Low0.20830.2083
Average0.21000.2124
Change-1.69%-2.80%
1 TWD to DKK stats

The performance of TWD to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2122 and a 30 day low of 0.2083. This means the 30 day average was 0.2100. The change for TWD to DKK was -1.69.

The performance of TWD to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2156 and a 90 day low of 0.2083. This means the 90 day average was 0.2124. The change for TWD to DKK was -2.80.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Danish Krone
1 TWD0.20835 DKK
5 TWD1.04177 DKK
10 TWD2.08353 DKK
20 TWD4.16706 DKK
50 TWD10.41765 DKK
100 TWD20.83530 DKK
250 TWD52.08825 DKK
500 TWD104.17650 DKK
1000 TWD208.35300 DKK
2000 TWD416.70600 DKK
5000 TWD1,041.76500 DKK
10000 TWD2,083.53000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / New Taiwan Dollar
1 DKK4.79954 TWD
5 DKK23.99770 TWD
10 DKK47.99540 TWD
20 DKK95.99080 TWD
50 DKK239.97700 TWD
100 DKK479.95400 TWD
250 DKK1,199.88500 TWD
500 DKK2,399.77000 TWD
1000 DKK4,799.54000 TWD
2000 DKK9,599.08000 TWD
5000 DKK23,997.70000 TWD
10000 DKK47,995.40000 TWD