1,000 twd
5,414 djf

NT$1.000 TWD = Fdj5.414 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:03
We can't send money between these currencies

TWD to DJF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to DJFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.47475.5363
Low5.40245.4024
Average5.43515.4732
Change-1.07%-1.43%
View full history

1 TWD to DJF stats

The performance of TWD to DJF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.4747 and a 30 day low of 5.4024. This means the 30 day average was 5.4351. The change for TWD to DJF was -1.07.

The performance of TWD to DJF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.5363 and a 90 day low of 5.4024. This means the 90 day average was 5.4732. The change for TWD to DJF was -1.43.

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Djiboutian Franc
1 TWD5.41397 DJF
5 TWD27.06985 DJF
10 TWD54.13970 DJF
20 TWD108.27940 DJF
50 TWD270.69850 DJF
100 TWD541.39700 DJF
250 TWD1,353.49250 DJF
500 TWD2,706.98500 DJF
1000 TWD5,413.97000 DJF
2000 TWD10,827.94000 DJF
5000 TWD27,069.85000 DJF
10000 TWD54,139.70000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / New Taiwan Dollar
1 DJF0.18471 TWD
5 DJF0.92354 TWD
10 DJF1.84707 TWD
20 DJF3.69414 TWD
50 DJF9.23535 TWD
100 DJF18.47070 TWD
250 DJF46.17675 TWD
500 DJF92.35350 TWD
1000 DJF184.70700 TWD
2000 DJF369.41400 TWD
5000 DJF923.53500 TWD
10000 DJF1,847.07000 TWD