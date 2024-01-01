New Taiwan dollars to Swiss francs today

Convert TWD to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
26.05 chf

NT$1.000 TWD = SFr.0.02605 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:20
TWD to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02760.0284
Low0.02610.0261
Average0.02710.0276
Change-5.56%-7.16%
View full history

1 TWD to CHF stats

The performance of TWD to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0276 and a 30 day low of 0.0261. This means the 30 day average was 0.0271. The change for TWD to CHF was -5.56.

The performance of TWD to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0284 and a 90 day low of 0.0261. This means the 90 day average was 0.0276. The change for TWD to CHF was -7.16.

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 TWD0.02605 CHF
5 TWD0.13027 CHF
10 TWD0.26053 CHF
20 TWD0.52106 CHF
50 TWD1.30265 CHF
100 TWD2.60530 CHF
250 TWD6.51325 CHF
500 TWD13.02650 CHF
1000 TWD26.05300 CHF
2000 TWD52.10600 CHF
5000 TWD130.26500 CHF
10000 TWD260.53000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / New Taiwan Dollar
1 CHF38.38340 TWD
5 CHF191.91700 TWD
10 CHF383.83400 TWD
20 CHF767.66800 TWD
50 CHF1,919.17000 TWD
100 CHF3,838.34000 TWD
250 CHF9,595.85000 TWD
500 CHF19,191.70000 TWD
1000 CHF38,383.40000 TWD
2000 CHF76,766.80000 TWD
5000 CHF191,917.00000 TWD
10000 CHF383,834.00000 TWD