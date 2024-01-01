New Taiwan dollars to Aruban florins today

Convert TWD to AWG at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
54.57 awg

NT$1.000 TWD = ƒ0.05457 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:59
TWD to AWG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to AWGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05510.0558
Low0.05440.0544
Average0.05470.0551
Change-1.00%-1.30%
1 TWD to AWG stats

The performance of TWD to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0551 and a 30 day low of 0.0544. This means the 30 day average was 0.0547. The change for TWD to AWG was -1.00.

The performance of TWD to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0558 and a 90 day low of 0.0544. This means the 90 day average was 0.0551. The change for TWD to AWG was -1.30.

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Aruban Florin
1 TWD0.05457 AWG
5 TWD0.27286 AWG
10 TWD0.54572 AWG
20 TWD1.09145 AWG
50 TWD2.72862 AWG
100 TWD5.45723 AWG
250 TWD13.64308 AWG
500 TWD27.28615 AWG
1000 TWD54.57230 AWG
2000 TWD109.14460 AWG
5000 TWD272.86150 AWG
10000 TWD545.72300 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / New Taiwan Dollar
1 AWG18.32430 TWD
5 AWG91.62150 TWD
10 AWG183.24300 TWD
20 AWG366.48600 TWD
50 AWG916.21500 TWD
100 AWG1,832.43000 TWD
250 AWG4,581.07500 TWD
500 AWG9,162.15000 TWD
1000 AWG18,324.30000 TWD
2000 AWG36,648.60000 TWD
5000 AWG91,621.50000 TWD
10000 AWG183,243.00000 TWD