New Taiwan dollars to Angolan kwanzas today

Convert TWD to AOA at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
27,098 aoa

NT$1.000 TWD = Kz27.10 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:17
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TWD to AOA conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TWD to AOALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High27.214527.2145
Low26.836425.9884
Average27.057726.7399
Change0.05%4.08%
View full history

1 TWD to AOA stats

The performance of TWD to AOA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 27.2145 and a 30 day low of 26.8364. This means the 30 day average was 27.0577. The change for TWD to AOA was 0.05.

The performance of TWD to AOA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 27.2145 and a 90 day low of 25.9884. This means the 90 day average was 26.7399. The change for TWD to AOA was 4.08.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.3250.7821.3881.5427.805145.210.916
1 SGD0.75410.591.0481.1635.889109.5550.691
1 GBP1.2791.69511.7761.9729.982185.7161.172
1 CAD0.720.9550.56311.1115.621104.5840.66

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollar

TWD to USD

TWD to SGD

TWD to GBP

TWD to CAD

TWD to AUD

TWD to HKD

TWD to JPY

TWD to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Angolan Kwanza
1 TWD27.09800 AOA
5 TWD135.49000 AOA
10 TWD270.98000 AOA
20 TWD541.96000 AOA
50 TWD1,354.90000 AOA
100 TWD2,709.80000 AOA
250 TWD6,774.50000 AOA
500 TWD13,549.00000 AOA
1000 TWD27,098.00000 AOA
2000 TWD54,196.00000 AOA
5000 TWD135,490.00000 AOA
10000 TWD270,980.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / New Taiwan Dollar
1 AOA0.03690 TWD
5 AOA0.18452 TWD
10 AOA0.36903 TWD
20 AOA0.73806 TWD
50 AOA1.84516 TWD
100 AOA3.69031 TWD
250 AOA9.22578 TWD
500 AOA18.45155 TWD
1000 AOA36.90310 TWD
2000 AOA73.80620 TWD
5000 AOA184.51550 TWD
10000 AOA369.03100 TWD