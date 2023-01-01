20 Angolan kwanzas to New Taiwan dollars

20 aoa
0.77 twd

1.00000 AOA = 0.03871 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:39 UTC
AOA to TWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AOA → 0 TWD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / New Taiwan Dollar
1 AOA0.03871 TWD
5 AOA0.19353 TWD
10 AOA0.38706 TWD
20 AOA0.77413 TWD
50 AOA1.93532 TWD
100 AOA3.87064 TWD
250 AOA9.67660 TWD
500 AOA19.35320 TWD
1000 AOA38.70640 TWD
2000 AOA77.41280 TWD
5000 AOA193.53200 TWD
10000 AOA387.06400 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Angolan Kwanza
1 TWD25.83550 AOA
5 TWD129.17750 AOA
10 TWD258.35500 AOA
20 TWD516.71000 AOA
50 TWD1291.77500 AOA
100 TWD2583.55000 AOA
250 TWD6458.87500 AOA
500 TWD12917.75000 AOA
1000 TWD25835.50000 AOA
2000 TWD51671.00000 AOA
5000 TWD129177.50000 AOA
10000 TWD258355.00000 AOA