New Taiwan dollars to Albanian leks today

Convert TWD to ALL at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
2,797.10 all

NT$1.000 TWD = Lek2.797 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:17
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TWD to ALL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TWD to ALLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.85202.9005
Low2.79712.7971
Average2.82242.8584
Change-1.82%-3.34%
View full history

1 TWD to ALL stats

The performance of TWD to ALL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.8520 and a 30 day low of 2.7971. This means the 30 day average was 2.8224. The change for TWD to ALL was -1.82.

The performance of TWD to ALL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.9005 and a 90 day low of 2.7971. This means the 90 day average was 2.8584. The change for TWD to ALL was -3.34.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.3250.7821.3881.5427.805145.210.916
1 SGD0.75410.591.0481.1635.889109.5550.691
1 GBP1.2791.69511.7761.9729.982185.7161.172
1 CAD0.720.9550.56311.1115.621104.5840.66

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollar

TWD to USD

TWD to SGD

TWD to GBP

TWD to CAD

TWD to AUD

TWD to HKD

TWD to JPY

TWD to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Albanian Lek
1 TWD2.79710 ALL
5 TWD13.98550 ALL
10 TWD27.97100 ALL
20 TWD55.94200 ALL
50 TWD139.85500 ALL
100 TWD279.71000 ALL
250 TWD699.27500 ALL
500 TWD1,398.55000 ALL
1000 TWD2,797.10000 ALL
2000 TWD5,594.20000 ALL
5000 TWD13,985.50000 ALL
10000 TWD27,971.00000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / New Taiwan Dollar
1 ALL0.35751 TWD
5 ALL1.78757 TWD
10 ALL3.57513 TWD
20 ALL7.15026 TWD
50 ALL17.87565 TWD
100 ALL35.75130 TWD
250 ALL89.37825 TWD
500 ALL178.75650 TWD
1000 ALL357.51300 TWD
2000 ALL715.02600 TWD
5000 ALL1,787.56500 TWD
10000 ALL3,575.13000 TWD