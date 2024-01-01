Tongan paʻangas to CFP francs today
Convert TOP to XPF at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
|1 TOP to XPF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|47.9867
|48.2368
|Low
|46.1008
|46.1008
|Average
|47.0129
|47.2452
|Change
|-1.62%
|-1.10%
|View full history
1 TOP to XPF stats
The performance of TOP to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 47.9867 and a 30 day low of 46.1008. This means the 30 day average was 47.0129. The change for TOP to XPF was -1.62.
The performance of TOP to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 48.2368 and a 90 day low of 46.1008. This means the 90 day average was 47.2452. The change for TOP to XPF was -1.10.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Tongan paʻangas to CFP francs
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Tongan paʻanga
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / CFP Franc
|1 TOP
|47.21110 XPF
|5 TOP
|236.05550 XPF
|10 TOP
|472.11100 XPF
|20 TOP
|944.22200 XPF
|50 TOP
|2,360.55500 XPF
|100 TOP
|4,721.11000 XPF
|250 TOP
|11,802.77500 XPF
|500 TOP
|23,605.55000 XPF
|1000 TOP
|47,211.10000 XPF
|2000 TOP
|94,422.20000 XPF
|5000 TOP
|236,055.50000 XPF
|10000 TOP
|472,111.00000 XPF