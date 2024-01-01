Tongan paʻangas to CFP francs today

Convert TOP to XPF at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
47,211 xpf

T$1.000 TOP = ₣47.21 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TOP to XPF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TOP to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High47.986748.2368
Low46.100846.1008
Average47.012947.2452
Change-1.62%-1.10%
View full history

1 TOP to XPF stats

The performance of TOP to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 47.9867 and a 30 day low of 46.1008. This means the 30 day average was 47.0129. The change for TOP to XPF was -1.62.

The performance of TOP to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 48.2368 and a 90 day low of 46.1008. This means the 90 day average was 47.2452. The change for TOP to XPF was -1.10.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.311.5141.6780.93521.154
1 GBP1.17211.279107.0531.7751.9671.09624.801
1 USD0.9170.782183.7171.3881.5380.85719.394
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.232

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tongan paʻanga

TOP to USD

TOP to EUR

TOP to GBP

TOP to INR

TOP to JPY

TOP to RUB

TOP to AUD

TOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / CFP Franc
1 TOP47.21110 XPF
5 TOP236.05550 XPF
10 TOP472.11100 XPF
20 TOP944.22200 XPF
50 TOP2,360.55500 XPF
100 TOP4,721.11000 XPF
250 TOP11,802.77500 XPF
500 TOP23,605.55000 XPF
1000 TOP47,211.10000 XPF
2000 TOP94,422.20000 XPF
5000 TOP236,055.50000 XPF
10000 TOP472,111.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Tongan Paʻanga
1 XPF0.02118 TOP
5 XPF0.10591 TOP
10 XPF0.21181 TOP
20 XPF0.42363 TOP
50 XPF1.05907 TOP
100 XPF2.11814 TOP
250 XPF5.29535 TOP
500 XPF10.59070 TOP
1000 XPF21.18140 TOP
2000 XPF42.36280 TOP
5000 XPF105.90700 TOP
10000 XPF211.81400 TOP