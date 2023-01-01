1 thousand Tongan paʻangas to Samoan talas

Convert TOP to WST at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
1,164.94 wst

1.00000 TOP = 1.16494 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:45 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

TOP to WST conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TOP → 0 WST
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86551.050587.45941.443811.660740.9634518.8751
1GBP1.155411.2137101.0471.668111.918741.1131721.8074
1USD0.95190.823927183.2551.37441.58090.9171517.9677
1INR0.01143390.009896420.012011310.01650830.01898870.01101620.215815

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tongan paʻangas

TOP to USD

TOP to EUR

TOP to GBP

TOP to INR

TOP to JPY

TOP to RUB

TOP to AUD

TOP to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Samoan Tala
1 TOP1.16494 WST
5 TOP5.82470 WST
10 TOP11.64940 WST
20 TOP23.29880 WST
50 TOP58.24700 WST
100 TOP116.49400 WST
250 TOP291.23500 WST
500 TOP582.47000 WST
1000 TOP1164.94000 WST
2000 TOP2329.88000 WST
5000 TOP5824.70000 WST
10000 TOP11649.40000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Tongan Paʻanga
1 WST0.85841 TOP
5 WST4.29207 TOP
10 WST8.58413 TOP
20 WST17.16826 TOP
50 WST42.92065 TOP
100 WST85.84130 TOP
250 WST214.60325 TOP
500 WST429.20650 TOP
1000 WST858.41300 TOP
2000 WST1716.82600 TOP
5000 WST4292.06500 TOP
10000 WST8584.13000 TOP