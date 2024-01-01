Tongan paʻangas to Thai bahts today

Convert TOP to THB at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
15,190.50 thb

T$1.000 TOP = ฿15.19 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:46
TOP to THB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TOP to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High15.807615.9603
Low15.046315.0463
Average15.427015.6064
Change-3.90%-3.75%
View full history

1 TOP to THB stats

The performance of TOP to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15.8076 and a 30 day low of 15.0463. This means the 30 day average was 15.4270. The change for TOP to THB was -3.90.

The performance of TOP to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.9603 and a 90 day low of 15.0463. This means the 90 day average was 15.6064. The change for TOP to THB was -3.75.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.321.5141.6780.93521.158
1 GBP1.17211.279107.0591.7751.9671.09624.805
1 USD0.9170.782183.7181.3881.5380.85719.397
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.232

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Thai Baht
1 TOP15.19050 THB
5 TOP75.95250 THB
10 TOP151.90500 THB
20 TOP303.81000 THB
50 TOP759.52500 THB
100 TOP1,519.05000 THB
250 TOP3,797.62500 THB
500 TOP7,595.25000 THB
1000 TOP15,190.50000 THB
2000 TOP30,381.00000 THB
5000 TOP75,952.50000 THB
10000 TOP151,905.00000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Tongan Paʻanga
1 THB0.06583 TOP
5 THB0.32915 TOP
10 THB0.65830 TOP
20 THB1.31661 TOP
50 THB3.29152 TOP
100 THB6.58304 TOP
250 THB16.45760 TOP
500 THB32.91520 TOP
1000 THB65.83040 TOP
2000 THB131.66080 TOP
5000 THB329.15200 TOP
10000 THB658.30400 TOP