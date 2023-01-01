250 Tongan paʻangas to Thai bahts

Convert TOP to THB at the real exchange rate

250 top
3,870.93 thb

1.00000 TOP = 15.48370 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:30 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

TOP to THB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TOP → 0 THB
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865451.050687.46771.444051.66090.963618.8735
1GBP1.1554711.2139101.0631.668511.919061.1134121.8071
1USD0.951850.823791183.2551.37451.58090.9170517.9645
1INR0.01143280.009894790.012011310.01650950.01898870.0110150.215777

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tongan paʻangas

TOP to USD

TOP to EUR

TOP to GBP

TOP to INR

TOP to JPY

TOP to RUB

TOP to AUD

TOP to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Thai Baht
1 TOP15.48370 THB
5 TOP77.41850 THB
10 TOP154.83700 THB
20 TOP309.67400 THB
50 TOP774.18500 THB
100 TOP1548.37000 THB
250 TOP3870.92500 THB
500 TOP7741.85000 THB
1000 TOP15483.70000 THB
2000 TOP30967.40000 THB
5000 TOP77418.50000 THB
10000 TOP154837.00000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Tongan Paʻanga
1 THB0.06458 TOP
5 THB0.32292 TOP
10 THB0.64584 TOP
20 THB1.29168 TOP
50 THB3.22919 TOP
100 THB6.45839 TOP
250 THB16.14597 TOP
500 THB32.29195 TOP
1000 THB64.58390 TOP
2000 THB129.16780 TOP
5000 THB322.91950 TOP
10000 THB645.83900 TOP