2000 Thai bahts to Tongan paʻangas

Convert THB to TOP at the real exchange rate

2,000 thb
128.65 top

1.00000 THB = 0.06432 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:2 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

THB to TOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 THB → 0 TOP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86481.0501587.46581.443641.660320.9627518.8707
1GBP1.1563411.21425101.1341.669231.919761.1132621.8195
1USD0.952250.823554183.28891.37471.581030.916817.9695
1INR0.0114330.009887920.012006410.01650520.01898250.01100750.215749

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Thai bahts to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Thai bahts

THB to USD

THB to EUR

THB to CAD

THB to AUD

THB to GBP

THB to INR

THB to ZAR

THB to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Tongan Paʻanga
1 THB0.06432 TOP
5 THB0.32161 TOP
10 THB0.64323 TOP
20 THB1.28645 TOP
50 THB3.21613 TOP
100 THB6.43225 TOP
250 THB16.08063 TOP
500 THB32.16125 TOP
1000 THB64.32250 TOP
2000 THB128.64500 TOP
5000 THB321.61250 TOP
10000 THB643.22500 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Thai Baht
1 TOP15.54670 THB
5 TOP77.73350 THB
10 TOP155.46700 THB
20 TOP310.93400 THB
50 TOP777.33500 THB
100 TOP1554.67000 THB
250 TOP3886.67500 THB
500 TOP7773.35000 THB
1000 TOP15546.70000 THB
2000 TOP31093.40000 THB
5000 TOP77733.50000 THB
10000 TOP155467.00000 THB