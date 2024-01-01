Tongan paʻangas to Saint Helena pounds today

Convert TOP to SHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
336.04 shp

T$1.000 TOP = £0.3360 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:45
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TOP to SHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TOP to SHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.33830.3429
Low0.32610.3261
Average0.33190.3356
Change-0.67%-1.70%
View full history

1 TOP to SHP stats

The performance of TOP to SHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3383 and a 30 day low of 0.3261. This means the 30 day average was 0.3319. The change for TOP to SHP was -0.67.

The performance of TOP to SHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3429 and a 90 day low of 0.3261. This means the 90 day average was 0.3356. The change for TOP to SHP was -1.70.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3371.5141.6770.93421.158
1 GBP1.17211.279107.0761.7751.9661.09524.803
1 USD0.9170.782183.7381.3881.5380.85719.397
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.232

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tongan paʻanga

TOP to USD

TOP to EUR

TOP to GBP

TOP to INR

TOP to JPY

TOP to RUB

TOP to AUD

TOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Saint Helena Pound
1 TOP0.33604 SHP
5 TOP1.68022 SHP
10 TOP3.36044 SHP
20 TOP6.72088 SHP
50 TOP16.80220 SHP
100 TOP33.60440 SHP
250 TOP84.01100 SHP
500 TOP168.02200 SHP
1000 TOP336.04400 SHP
2000 TOP672.08800 SHP
5000 TOP1,680.22000 SHP
10000 TOP3,360.44000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Tongan Paʻanga
1 SHP2.97580 TOP
5 SHP14.87900 TOP
10 SHP29.75800 TOP
20 SHP59.51600 TOP
50 SHP148.79000 TOP
100 SHP297.58000 TOP
250 SHP743.95000 TOP
500 SHP1,487.90000 TOP
1000 SHP2,975.80000 TOP
2000 SHP5,951.60000 TOP
5000 SHP14,879.00000 TOP
10000 SHP29,758.00000 TOP