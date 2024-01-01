10 Saint Helena pounds to Tongan paʻangas

Convert SHP to TOP at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = T$2.957 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:02
SHP to TOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

TOP
1 SHP to TOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.07503.1302
Low2.94932.9493
Average3.00723.0364
Change-2.70%-3.82%
1 SHP to TOP stats

The performance of SHP to TOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.0750 and a 30 day low of 2.9493. This means the 30 day average was 3.0072. The change for SHP to TOP was -2.70.

The performance of SHP to TOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.1302 and a 90 day low of 2.9493. This means the 90 day average was 3.0364. The change for SHP to TOP was -3.82.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7910.9491.5321.343181.3961.702
1 GBP1.26511.2011.9381.69822.7651.7662.152
1 EUR1.0530.83311.6141.41518.9621.4711.793
1 AUD0.6530.5160.61910.87611.7470.9111.111

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Tongan Paʻanga
1 SHP2.95698 TOP
5 SHP14.78490 TOP
10 SHP29.56980 TOP
20 SHP59.13960 TOP
50 SHP147.84900 TOP
100 SHP295.69800 TOP
250 SHP739.24500 TOP
500 SHP1,478.49000 TOP
1000 SHP2,956.98000 TOP
2000 SHP5,913.96000 TOP
5000 SHP14,784.90000 TOP
10000 SHP29,569.80000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Saint Helena Pound
1 TOP0.33818 SHP
5 TOP1.69092 SHP
10 TOP3.38183 SHP
20 TOP6.76366 SHP
50 TOP16.90915 SHP
100 TOP33.81830 SHP
250 TOP84.54575 SHP
500 TOP169.09150 SHP
1000 TOP338.18300 SHP
2000 TOP676.36600 SHP
5000 TOP1,690.91500 SHP
10000 TOP3,381.83000 SHP