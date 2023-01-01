5 Tongan paʻangas to Saint Helena pounds

Convert TOP to SHP at the real exchange rate

5 top
1.72 shp

1.00000 TOP = 0.34470 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:56 UTC
TOP to SHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TOP → 0 SHP
Mid market rate

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Saint Helena Pound
1 TOP0.34470 SHP
5 TOP1.72350 SHP
10 TOP3.44700 SHP
20 TOP6.89400 SHP
50 TOP17.23500 SHP
100 TOP34.47000 SHP
250 TOP86.17500 SHP
500 TOP172.35000 SHP
1000 TOP344.70000 SHP
2000 TOP689.40000 SHP
5000 TOP1723.50000 SHP
10000 TOP3447.00000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Tongan Paʻanga
1 SHP2.90107 TOP
5 SHP14.50535 TOP
10 SHP29.01070 TOP
20 SHP58.02140 TOP
50 SHP145.05350 TOP
100 SHP290.10700 TOP
250 SHP725.26750 TOP
500 SHP1450.53500 TOP
1000 SHP2901.07000 TOP
2000 SHP5802.14000 TOP
5000 SHP14505.35000 TOP
10000 SHP29010.70000 TOP