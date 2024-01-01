Tongan paʻangas to Saudi riyals today

Convert TOP to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
1,612.66 sar

T$1.000 TOP = SR1.613 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:03
TOP to SAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TOP to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.62751.6275
Low1.57301.5730
Average1.60371.6051
Change-0.83%0.16%
View full history

1 TOP to SAR stats

The performance of TOP to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.6275 and a 30 day low of 1.5730. This means the 30 day average was 1.6037. The change for TOP to SAR was -0.83.

The performance of TOP to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.6275 and a 90 day low of 1.5730. This means the 90 day average was 1.6051. The change for TOP to SAR was 0.16.

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Saudi Riyal
1 TOP1.61266 SAR
5 TOP8.06330 SAR
10 TOP16.12660 SAR
20 TOP32.25320 SAR
50 TOP80.63300 SAR
100 TOP161.26600 SAR
250 TOP403.16500 SAR
500 TOP806.33000 SAR
1000 TOP1,612.66000 SAR
2000 TOP3,225.32000 SAR
5000 TOP8,063.30000 SAR
10000 TOP16,126.60000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Tongan Paʻanga
1 SAR0.62009 TOP
5 SAR3.10046 TOP
10 SAR6.20092 TOP
20 SAR12.40184 TOP
50 SAR31.00460 TOP
100 SAR62.00920 TOP
250 SAR155.02300 TOP
500 SAR310.04600 TOP
1000 SAR620.09200 TOP
2000 SAR1,240.18400 TOP
5000 SAR3,100.46000 TOP
10000 SAR6,200.92000 TOP