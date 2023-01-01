1 thousand Tongan paʻangas to Saudi riyals

Convert TOP to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
1,573.38 sar

1.00000 TOP = 1.57338 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:35 UTC
TOP to SAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TOP → 0 SAR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Saudi Riyal
1 TOP1.57338 SAR
5 TOP7.86690 SAR
10 TOP15.73380 SAR
20 TOP31.46760 SAR
50 TOP78.66900 SAR
100 TOP157.33800 SAR
250 TOP393.34500 SAR
500 TOP786.69000 SAR
1000 TOP1573.38000 SAR
2000 TOP3146.76000 SAR
5000 TOP7866.90000 SAR
10000 TOP15733.80000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Tongan Paʻanga
1 SAR0.63558 TOP
5 SAR3.17788 TOP
10 SAR6.35576 TOP
20 SAR12.71152 TOP
50 SAR31.77880 TOP
100 SAR63.55760 TOP
250 SAR158.89400 TOP
500 SAR317.78800 TOP
1000 SAR635.57600 TOP
2000 SAR1271.15200 TOP
5000 SAR3177.88000 TOP
10000 SAR6355.76000 TOP