Tongan paʻangas to Pakistani rupees today

Convert TOP to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
119,063 pkr

T$1.000 TOP = ₨119.1 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:25
TOP to PKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TOP to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High121.0150121.0850
Low116.9010116.9010
Average119.0756119.2431
Change-1.56%-0.49%
1 TOP to PKR stats

The performance of TOP to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 121.0150 and a 30 day low of 116.9010. This means the 30 day average was 119.0756. The change for TOP to PKR was -1.56.

The performance of TOP to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 121.0850 and a 90 day low of 116.9010. This means the 90 day average was 119.2431. The change for TOP to PKR was -0.49.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Pakistani Rupee
1 TOP119.06300 PKR
5 TOP595.31500 PKR
10 TOP1,190.63000 PKR
20 TOP2,381.26000 PKR
50 TOP5,953.15000 PKR
100 TOP11,906.30000 PKR
250 TOP29,765.75000 PKR
500 TOP59,531.50000 PKR
1000 TOP119,063.00000 PKR
2000 TOP238,126.00000 PKR
5000 TOP595,315.00000 PKR
10000 TOP1,190,630.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Tongan Paʻanga
1 PKR0.00840 TOP
5 PKR0.04199 TOP
10 PKR0.08399 TOP
20 PKR0.16798 TOP
50 PKR0.41994 TOP
100 PKR0.83989 TOP
250 PKR2.09972 TOP
500 PKR4.19944 TOP
1000 PKR8.39888 TOP
2000 PKR16.79776 TOP
5000 PKR41.99440 TOP
10000 PKR83.98880 TOP