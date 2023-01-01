5 Tongan paʻangas to Pakistani rupees

Convert TOP to PKR

5 top
597.52 pkr

1.00000 TOP = 119.50500 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:56 UTC
TOP to PKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TOP → 0 PKR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Pakistani Rupee
1 TOP119.50500 PKR
5 TOP597.52500 PKR
10 TOP1195.05000 PKR
20 TOP2390.10000 PKR
50 TOP5975.25000 PKR
100 TOP11950.50000 PKR
250 TOP29876.25000 PKR
500 TOP59752.50000 PKR
1000 TOP119505.00000 PKR
2000 TOP239010.00000 PKR
5000 TOP597525.00000 PKR
10000 TOP1195050.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Tongan Paʻanga
1 PKR0.00837 TOP
5 PKR0.04184 TOP
10 PKR0.08368 TOP
20 PKR0.16736 TOP
50 PKR0.41839 TOP
100 PKR0.83679 TOP
250 PKR2.09196 TOP
500 PKR4.18392 TOP
1000 PKR8.36785 TOP
2000 PKR16.73570 TOP
5000 PKR41.83925 TOP
10000 PKR83.67850 TOP