Tongan paʻangas to Omani rials today

Convert TOP to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
165.439 omr

T$1.000 TOP = ر.ع.0.1654 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:03
TOP to OMR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TOP to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.16700.1670
Low0.16140.1614
Average0.16460.1647
Change-0.88%0.12%
1 TOP to OMR stats

The performance of TOP to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1670 and a 30 day low of 0.1614. This means the 30 day average was 0.1646. The change for TOP to OMR was -0.88.

The performance of TOP to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1670 and a 90 day low of 0.1614. This means the 90 day average was 0.1647. The change for TOP to OMR was 0.12.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.321.5141.6770.93521.145
1 GBP1.17311.279107.0811.7751.9671.09624.794
1 USD0.9170.782183.7221.3881.5380.85719.385
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.232

Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Omani Rial
1 TOP0.16544 OMR
5 TOP0.82720 OMR
10 TOP1.65439 OMR
20 TOP3.30878 OMR
50 TOP8.27195 OMR
100 TOP16.54390 OMR
250 TOP41.35975 OMR
500 TOP82.71950 OMR
1000 TOP165.43900 OMR
2000 TOP330.87800 OMR
5000 TOP827.19500 OMR
10000 TOP1,654.39000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Tongan Paʻanga
1 OMR6.04453 TOP
5 OMR30.22265 TOP
10 OMR60.44530 TOP
20 OMR120.89060 TOP
50 OMR302.22650 TOP
100 OMR604.45300 TOP
250 OMR1,511.13250 TOP
500 OMR3,022.26500 TOP
1000 OMR6,044.53000 TOP
2000 OMR12,089.06000 TOP
5000 OMR30,222.65000 TOP
10000 OMR60,445.30000 TOP