Tongan paʻangas to Jordanian dinars today

Convert TOP to JOD at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
304.571 jod

T$1.000 TOP = JD0.3046 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TOP to JOD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TOP to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.30750.3075
Low0.29720.2972
Average0.30300.3033
Change-0.87%0.08%
1 TOP to JOD stats

The performance of TOP to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3075 and a 30 day low of 0.2972. This means the 30 day average was 0.3030. The change for TOP to JOD was -0.87.

The performance of TOP to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3075 and a 90 day low of 0.2972. This means the 90 day average was 0.3033. The change for TOP to JOD was 0.08.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Jordanian Dinar
1 TOP0.30457 JOD
5 TOP1.52285 JOD
10 TOP3.04571 JOD
20 TOP6.09142 JOD
50 TOP15.22855 JOD
100 TOP30.45710 JOD
250 TOP76.14275 JOD
500 TOP152.28550 JOD
1000 TOP304.57100 JOD
2000 TOP609.14200 JOD
5000 TOP1,522.85500 JOD
10000 TOP3,045.71000 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Tongan Paʻanga
1 JOD3.28330 TOP
5 JOD16.41650 TOP
10 JOD32.83300 TOP
20 JOD65.66600 TOP
50 JOD164.16500 TOP
100 JOD328.33000 TOP
250 JOD820.82500 TOP
500 JOD1,641.65000 TOP
1000 JOD3,283.30000 TOP
2000 JOD6,566.60000 TOP
5000 JOD16,416.50000 TOP
10000 JOD32,833.00000 TOP