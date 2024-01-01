Tongan paʻangas to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert TOP to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
1,633.25 ils

T$1.000 TOP = ₪1.633 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:39
TOP to ILS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TOP to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.63571.6357
Low1.52991.5299
Average1.57111.5845
Change2.26%2.41%
1 TOP to ILS stats

The performance of TOP to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.6357 and a 30 day low of 1.5299. This means the 30 day average was 1.5711. The change for TOP to ILS was 2.26.

The performance of TOP to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.6357 and a 90 day low of 1.5299. This means the 90 day average was 1.5845. The change for TOP to ILS was 2.41.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3361.5141.6780.93521.157
1 GBP1.17311.279107.0971.7751.9671.09624.807
1 USD0.9170.782183.7221.3881.5380.85719.393
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.232

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Israeli New Sheqel
1 TOP1.63325 ILS
5 TOP8.16625 ILS
10 TOP16.33250 ILS
20 TOP32.66500 ILS
50 TOP81.66250 ILS
100 TOP163.32500 ILS
250 TOP408.31250 ILS
500 TOP816.62500 ILS
1000 TOP1,633.25000 ILS
2000 TOP3,266.50000 ILS
5000 TOP8,166.25000 ILS
10000 TOP16,332.50000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Tongan Paʻanga
1 ILS0.61228 TOP
5 ILS3.06138 TOP
10 ILS6.12277 TOP
20 ILS12.24554 TOP
50 ILS30.61385 TOP
100 ILS61.22770 TOP
250 ILS153.06925 TOP
500 ILS306.13850 TOP
1000 ILS612.27700 TOP
2000 ILS1,224.55400 TOP
5000 ILS3,061.38500 TOP
10000 ILS6,122.77000 TOP