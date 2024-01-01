1 thousand Israeli new sheqels to Tongan paʻangas

Convert ILS to TOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
611.37 top

₪1.000 ILS = T$0.6114 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ILS to TOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 ILS to TOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.65370.6537
Low0.61140.6114
Average0.63710.6315
Change-2.41%-4.41%
View full history

1 ILS to TOP stats

The performance of ILS to TOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6537 and a 30 day low of 0.6114. This means the 30 day average was 0.6371. The change for ILS to TOP was -2.41.

The performance of ILS to TOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6537 and a 90 day low of 0.6114. This means the 90 day average was 0.6315. The change for ILS to TOP was -4.41.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqels

ILS to USD

ILS to EUR

ILS to GBP

ILS to INR

ILS to JPY

ILS to RUB

ILS to AUD

ILS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Tongan Paʻanga
1 ILS0.61137 TOP
5 ILS3.05685 TOP
10 ILS6.11369 TOP
20 ILS12.22738 TOP
50 ILS30.56845 TOP
100 ILS61.13690 TOP
250 ILS152.84225 TOP
500 ILS305.68450 TOP
1000 ILS611.36900 TOP
2000 ILS1,222.73800 TOP
5000 ILS3,056.84500 TOP
10000 ILS6,113.69000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Israeli New Sheqel
1 TOP1.63567 ILS
5 TOP8.17835 ILS
10 TOP16.35670 ILS
20 TOP32.71340 ILS
50 TOP81.78350 ILS
100 TOP163.56700 ILS
250 TOP408.91750 ILS
500 TOP817.83500 ILS
1000 TOP1,635.67000 ILS
2000 TOP3,271.34000 ILS
5000 TOP8,178.35000 ILS
10000 TOP16,356.70000 ILS