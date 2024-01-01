Tongan paʻangas to Egyptian pounds today

Convert TOP to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
20,923.40 egp

T$1.000 TOP = E£20.92 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:35
TOP to EGP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TOP to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High20.923220.9232
Low20.261819.8391
Average20.621520.4335
Change0.57%1.63%
1 TOP to EGP stats

The performance of TOP to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 20.9232 and a 30 day low of 20.2618. This means the 30 day average was 20.6215. The change for TOP to EGP was 0.57.

The performance of TOP to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 20.9232 and a 90 day low of 19.8391. This means the 90 day average was 20.4335. The change for TOP to EGP was 1.63.

Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Egyptian Pound
1 TOP20.92340 EGP
5 TOP104.61700 EGP
10 TOP209.23400 EGP
20 TOP418.46800 EGP
50 TOP1,046.17000 EGP
100 TOP2,092.34000 EGP
250 TOP5,230.85000 EGP
500 TOP10,461.70000 EGP
1000 TOP20,923.40000 EGP
2000 TOP41,846.80000 EGP
5000 TOP104,617.00000 EGP
10000 TOP209,234.00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Tongan Paʻanga
1 EGP0.04779 TOP
5 EGP0.23897 TOP
10 EGP0.47793 TOP
20 EGP0.95587 TOP
50 EGP2.38967 TOP
100 EGP4.77934 TOP
250 EGP11.94835 TOP
500 EGP23.89670 TOP
1000 EGP47.79340 TOP
2000 EGP95.58680 TOP
5000 EGP238.96700 TOP
10000 EGP477.93400 TOP