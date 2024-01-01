Tongan paʻangas to Danish kroner today

Convert TOP to DKK at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
2,938.79 dkk

T$1.000 TOP = kr2.939 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:36
We can't send money between these currencies

TOP to DKK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TOP to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.98293.0242
Low2.89252.8925
Average2.93602.9521
Change-1.48%-1.19%
View full history

1 TOP to DKK stats

The performance of TOP to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.9829 and a 30 day low of 2.8925. This means the 30 day average was 2.9360. The change for TOP to DKK was -1.48.

The performance of TOP to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.0242 and a 90 day low of 2.8925. This means the 90 day average was 2.9521. The change for TOP to DKK was -1.19.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3621.5141.6780.93521.146
1 GBP1.17211.279107.1211.7761.9681.09624.794
1 USD0.9170.782183.7371.3881.5380.85719.382
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.231

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Danish Krone
1 TOP2.93879 DKK
5 TOP14.69395 DKK
10 TOP29.38790 DKK
20 TOP58.77580 DKK
50 TOP146.93950 DKK
100 TOP293.87900 DKK
250 TOP734.69750 DKK
500 TOP1,469.39500 DKK
1000 TOP2,938.79000 DKK
2000 TOP5,877.58000 DKK
5000 TOP14,693.95000 DKK
10000 TOP29,387.90000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Tongan Paʻanga
1 DKK0.34028 TOP
5 DKK1.70138 TOP
10 DKK3.40276 TOP
20 DKK6.80552 TOP
50 DKK17.01380 TOP
100 DKK34.02760 TOP
250 DKK85.06900 TOP
500 DKK170.13800 TOP
1000 DKK340.27600 TOP
2000 DKK680.55200 TOP
5000 DKK1,701.38000 TOP
10000 DKK3,402.76000 TOP