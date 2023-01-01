1 thousand Tongan paʻangas to Danish kroner

Convert TOP to DKK at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
2,974.68 dkk

1.00000 TOP = 2.97468 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:48 UTC
TOP to DKK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TOP → 0 DKK
Mid market rate

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Danish Krone
1 TOP2.97468 DKK
5 TOP14.87340 DKK
10 TOP29.74680 DKK
20 TOP59.49360 DKK
50 TOP148.73400 DKK
100 TOP297.46800 DKK
250 TOP743.67000 DKK
500 TOP1487.34000 DKK
1000 TOP2974.68000 DKK
2000 TOP5949.36000 DKK
5000 TOP14873.40000 DKK
10000 TOP29746.80000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Tongan Paʻanga
1 DKK0.33617 TOP
5 DKK1.68085 TOP
10 DKK3.36171 TOP
20 DKK6.72342 TOP
50 DKK16.80855 TOP
100 DKK33.61710 TOP
250 DKK84.04275 TOP
500 DKK168.08550 TOP
1000 DKK336.17100 TOP
2000 DKK672.34200 TOP
5000 DKK1680.85500 TOP
10000 DKK3361.71000 TOP