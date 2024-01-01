Tongan paʻangas to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert TOP to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
3,080.71 cny

T$1.000 TOP = ¥3.081 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TOP to CNY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TOP to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.15083.1508
Low3.04423.0442
Average3.10113.1016
Change-2.23%-0.45%
View full history

1 TOP to CNY stats

The performance of TOP to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.1508 and a 30 day low of 3.0442. This means the 30 day average was 3.1011. The change for TOP to CNY was -2.23.

The performance of TOP to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.1508 and a 90 day low of 3.0442. This means the 90 day average was 3.1016. The change for TOP to CNY was -0.45.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3621.5141.6780.93521.146
1 GBP1.17211.279107.1211.7761.9681.09624.794
1 USD0.9170.782183.7371.3881.5380.85719.382
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.231

Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 TOP3.08071 CNY
5 TOP15.40355 CNY
10 TOP30.80710 CNY
20 TOP61.61420 CNY
50 TOP154.03550 CNY
100 TOP308.07100 CNY
250 TOP770.17750 CNY
500 TOP1,540.35500 CNY
1000 TOP3,080.71000 CNY
2000 TOP6,161.42000 CNY
5000 TOP15,403.55000 CNY
10000 TOP30,807.10000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Tongan Paʻanga
1 CNY0.32460 TOP
5 CNY1.62300 TOP
10 CNY3.24600 TOP
20 CNY6.49200 TOP
50 CNY16.23000 TOP
100 CNY32.46000 TOP
250 CNY81.15000 TOP
500 CNY162.30000 TOP
1000 CNY324.60000 TOP
2000 CNY649.20000 TOP
5000 CNY1,623.00000 TOP
10000 CNY3,246.00000 TOP