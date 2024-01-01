Tongan paʻangas to Swiss francs today

Convert TOP to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
368.27 chf

T$1.000 TOP = SFr.0.3683 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:36
TOP to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TOP to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.38830.3948
Low0.36830.3683
Average0.37940.3837
Change-5.16%-5.40%
1 TOP to CHF stats

The performance of TOP to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3883 and a 30 day low of 0.3683. This means the 30 day average was 0.3794. The change for TOP to CHF was -5.16.

The performance of TOP to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3948 and a 90 day low of 0.3683. This means the 90 day average was 0.3837. The change for TOP to CHF was -5.40.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Swiss Franc
1 TOP0.36827 CHF
5 TOP1.84137 CHF
10 TOP3.68274 CHF
20 TOP7.36548 CHF
50 TOP18.41370 CHF
100 TOP36.82740 CHF
250 TOP92.06850 CHF
500 TOP184.13700 CHF
1000 TOP368.27400 CHF
2000 TOP736.54800 CHF
5000 TOP1,841.37000 CHF
10000 TOP3,682.74000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Tongan Paʻanga
1 CHF2.71537 TOP
5 CHF13.57685 TOP
10 CHF27.15370 TOP
20 CHF54.30740 TOP
50 CHF135.76850 TOP
100 CHF271.53700 TOP
250 CHF678.84250 TOP
500 CHF1,357.68500 TOP
1000 CHF2,715.37000 TOP
2000 CHF5,430.74000 TOP
5000 CHF13,576.85000 TOP
10000 CHF27,153.70000 TOP