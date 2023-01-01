5000 Tongan paʻangas to Swiss francs

Convert TOP to CHF at the real exchange rate

5,000 top
1,921.52 chf

1.00000 TOP = 0.38430 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:35 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

TOP to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TOP → 0 CHF
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86551.051587.54261.444341.661010.963518.9353
1GBP1.155411.2148101.1381.668651.918961.1132321.876
1USD0.9510.823181183.2551.37361.579650.916118.0079
1INR0.0114230.009887460.012011310.01649870.01897370.01100350.216298

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tongan paʻangas

TOP to USD

TOP to EUR

TOP to GBP

TOP to INR

TOP to JPY

TOP to RUB

TOP to AUD

TOP to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Swiss Franc
1 TOP0.38430 CHF
5 TOP1.92152 CHF
10 TOP3.84304 CHF
20 TOP7.68608 CHF
50 TOP19.21520 CHF
100 TOP38.43040 CHF
250 TOP96.07600 CHF
500 TOP192.15200 CHF
1000 TOP384.30400 CHF
2000 TOP768.60800 CHF
5000 TOP1921.52000 CHF
10000 TOP3843.04000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Tongan Paʻanga
1 CHF2.60211 TOP
5 CHF13.01055 TOP
10 CHF26.02110 TOP
20 CHF52.04220 TOP
50 CHF130.10550 TOP
100 CHF260.21100 TOP
250 CHF650.52750 TOP
500 CHF1301.05500 TOP
1000 CHF2602.11000 TOP
2000 CHF5204.22000 TOP
5000 CHF13010.55000 TOP
10000 CHF26021.10000 TOP