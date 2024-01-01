Tajikistani somonis to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert TJS to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 tjs
56,383 xof

SM1.000 TJS = CFA56.38 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:02
TJS to XOF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TJS to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High57.279757.4505
Low55.597755.0954
Average56.363556.2313
Change0.80%1.29%
1 TJS to XOF stats

The performance of TJS to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 57.2797 and a 30 day low of 55.5977. This means the 30 day average was 56.3635. The change for TJS to XOF was 0.80.

The performance of TJS to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 57.4505 and a 90 day low of 55.0954. This means the 90 day average was 56.2313. The change for TJS to XOF was 1.29.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3711.5131.6760.93721.069
1 GBP1.17311.279107.1651.7741.9661.09924.711
1 USD0.9170.782183.7691.3871.5360.85919.316
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.231

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 TJS56.38280 XOF
5 TJS281.91400 XOF
10 TJS563.82800 XOF
20 TJS1,127.65600 XOF
50 TJS2,819.14000 XOF
100 TJS5,638.28000 XOF
250 TJS14,095.70000 XOF
500 TJS28,191.40000 XOF
1000 TJS56,382.80000 XOF
2000 TJS112,765.60000 XOF
5000 TJS281,914.00000 XOF
10000 TJS563,828.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Tajikistani Somoni
1 XOF0.01774 TJS
5 XOF0.08868 TJS
10 XOF0.17736 TJS
20 XOF0.35472 TJS
50 XOF0.88680 TJS
100 XOF1.77359 TJS
250 XOF4.43397 TJS
500 XOF8.86795 TJS
1000 XOF17.73590 TJS
2000 XOF35.47180 TJS
5000 XOF88.67950 TJS
10000 XOF177.35900 TJS