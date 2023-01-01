1 thousand Tajikistani somonis to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert TJS to XOF at the real exchange rate

1000 tjs
57065 xof

1.00000 TJS = 57.06470 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:42 UTC
TJS to XOF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TJS → 0 XOF
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 TJS57.06470 XOF
5 TJS285.32350 XOF
10 TJS570.64700 XOF
20 TJS1141.29400 XOF
50 TJS2853.23500 XOF
100 TJS5706.47000 XOF
250 TJS14266.17500 XOF
500 TJS28532.35000 XOF
1000 TJS57064.70000 XOF
2000 TJS114129.40000 XOF
5000 TJS285323.50000 XOF
10000 TJS570647.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Tajikistani Somoni
1 XOF0.01752 TJS
5 XOF0.08762 TJS
10 XOF0.17524 TJS
20 XOF0.35048 TJS
50 XOF0.87620 TJS
100 XOF1.75240 TJS
250 XOF4.38100 TJS
500 XOF8.76200 TJS
1000 XOF17.52400 TJS
2000 XOF35.04800 TJS
5000 XOF87.62000 TJS
10000 XOF175.24000 TJS