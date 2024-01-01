Tajikistani somonis to Romanian leus today

Convert TJS to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 tjs
427.85 ron

SM1.000 TJS = L0.4278 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:59
TJS to RON conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TJS to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.43450.4359
Low0.42090.4179
Average0.42720.4265
Change0.84%1.43%
1 TJS to RON stats

The performance of TJS to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4345 and a 30 day low of 0.4209. This means the 30 day average was 0.4272. The change for TJS to RON was 0.84.

The performance of TJS to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4359 and a 90 day low of 0.4179. This means the 90 day average was 0.4265. The change for TJS to RON was 1.43.

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Romanian Leu
1 TJS0.42785 RON
5 TJS2.13923 RON
10 TJS4.27847 RON
20 TJS8.55694 RON
50 TJS21.39235 RON
100 TJS42.78470 RON
250 TJS106.96175 RON
500 TJS213.92350 RON
1000 TJS427.84700 RON
2000 TJS855.69400 RON
5000 TJS2,139.23500 RON
10000 TJS4,278.47000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Tajikistani Somoni
1 RON2.33728 TJS
5 RON11.68640 TJS
10 RON23.37280 TJS
20 RON46.74560 TJS
50 RON116.86400 TJS
100 RON233.72800 TJS
250 RON584.32000 TJS
500 RON1,168.64000 TJS
1000 RON2,337.28000 TJS
2000 RON4,674.56000 TJS
5000 RON11,686.40000 TJS
10000 RON23,372.80000 TJS