50 Tajikistani somonis to Romanian leus

Convert TJS to RON at the real exchange rate

50 tjs
21.56 ron

1.00000 TJS = 0.43118 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:38 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

TJS to RON conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TJS → 0 RON
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.8661.051887.59441.446651.660690.96418.9099
1GBP1.1547311.21455101.1481.670491.917661.1131621.8359
1USD0.950750.82335183.28051.37541.578910.916517.9786
1INR0.01141630.009886470.012007610.01651530.01895890.0110050.21588

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tajikistani somonis to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TJS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TJS to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tajikistani somonis

TJS to USD

TJS to EUR

TJS to GBP

TJS to INR

TJS to JPY

TJS to RUB

TJS to AUD

TJS to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Romanian Leu
1 TJS0.43118 RON
5 TJS2.15592 RON
10 TJS4.31185 RON
20 TJS8.62370 RON
50 TJS21.55925 RON
100 TJS43.11850 RON
250 TJS107.79625 RON
500 TJS215.59250 RON
1000 TJS431.18500 RON
2000 TJS862.37000 RON
5000 TJS2155.92500 RON
10000 TJS4311.85000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Tajikistani Somoni
1 RON2.31919 TJS
5 RON11.59595 TJS
10 RON23.19190 TJS
20 RON46.38380 TJS
50 RON115.95950 TJS
100 RON231.91900 TJS
250 RON579.79750 TJS
500 RON1159.59500 TJS
1000 RON2319.19000 TJS
2000 RON4638.38000 TJS
5000 RON11595.95000 TJS
10000 RON23191.90000 TJS