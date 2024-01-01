Tajikistani somonis to Norwegian kroner today

Convert TJS to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 tjs
1,024.94 nok

SM1.000 TJS = kr1.025 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TJS to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TJS to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.03581.0358
Low0.97480.9661
Average1.01180.9932
Change5.15%3.54%
View full history

1 TJS to NOK stats

The performance of TJS to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0358 and a 30 day low of 0.9748. This means the 30 day average was 1.0118. The change for TJS to NOK was 5.15.

The performance of TJS to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0358 and a 90 day low of 0.9661. This means the 90 day average was 0.9932. The change for TJS to NOK was 3.54.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.0991.3351.5131.6760.93721.048
1 GBP1.17311.279107.1441.7751.9661.09924.691
1 USD0.9170.782183.7591.3871.5370.85919.302
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.23

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tajikistani somonis to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TJS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TJS to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tajikistani somoni

TJS to USD

TJS to EUR

TJS to GBP

TJS to INR

TJS to JPY

TJS to RUB

TJS to AUD

TJS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Norwegian Krone
1 TJS1.02494 NOK
5 TJS5.12470 NOK
10 TJS10.24940 NOK
20 TJS20.49880 NOK
50 TJS51.24700 NOK
100 TJS102.49400 NOK
250 TJS256.23500 NOK
500 TJS512.47000 NOK
1000 TJS1,024.94000 NOK
2000 TJS2,049.88000 NOK
5000 TJS5,124.70000 NOK
10000 TJS10,249.40000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Tajikistani Somoni
1 NOK0.97567 TJS
5 NOK4.87836 TJS
10 NOK9.75672 TJS
20 NOK19.51344 TJS
50 NOK48.78360 TJS
100 NOK97.56720 TJS
250 NOK243.91800 TJS
500 NOK487.83600 TJS
1000 NOK975.67200 TJS
2000 NOK1,951.34400 TJS
5000 NOK4,878.36000 TJS
10000 NOK9,756.72000 TJS