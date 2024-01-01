5,000 Norwegian kroner to Tajikistani somonis

Convert NOK to TJS

5,000 nok
4,870.14 tjs

kr1.000 NOK = SM0.9740 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to TJS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to TJSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.02591.0351
Low0.96550.9655
Average0.98871.0072
Change-5.05%-3.58%
1 NOK to TJS stats

The performance of NOK to TJS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0259 and a 30 day low of 0.9655. This means the 30 day average was 0.9887. The change for NOK to TJS was -5.05.

The performance of NOK to TJS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0351 and a 90 day low of 0.9655. This means the 90 day average was 1.0072. The change for NOK to TJS was -3.58.

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Tajikistani Somoni
1 NOK0.97403 TJS
5 NOK4.87013 TJS
10 NOK9.74027 TJS
20 NOK19.48054 TJS
50 NOK48.70135 TJS
100 NOK97.40270 TJS
250 NOK243.50675 TJS
500 NOK487.01350 TJS
1000 NOK974.02700 TJS
2000 NOK1,948.05400 TJS
5000 NOK4,870.13500 TJS
10000 NOK9,740.27000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Norwegian Krone
1 TJS1.02667 NOK
5 TJS5.13335 NOK
10 TJS10.26670 NOK
20 TJS20.53340 NOK
50 TJS51.33350 NOK
100 TJS102.66700 NOK
250 TJS256.66750 NOK
500 TJS513.33500 NOK
1000 TJS1,026.67000 NOK
2000 TJS2,053.34000 NOK
5000 TJS5,133.35000 NOK
10000 TJS10,266.70000 NOK