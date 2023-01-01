1 Tajikistani somoni to Norwegian kroner

Convert TJS to NOK at the real exchange rate

1 tjs
1.00 nok

1.00000 TJS = 1.00215 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:26 UTC
TJS to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TJS → 0 NOK
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Norwegian Krone
1 TJS1.00215 NOK
5 TJS5.01075 NOK
10 TJS10.02150 NOK
20 TJS20.04300 NOK
50 TJS50.10750 NOK
100 TJS100.21500 NOK
250 TJS250.53750 NOK
500 TJS501.07500 NOK
1000 TJS1002.15000 NOK
2000 TJS2004.30000 NOK
5000 TJS5010.75000 NOK
10000 TJS10021.50000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Tajikistani Somoni
1 NOK0.99785 TJS
5 NOK4.98927 TJS
10 NOK9.97854 TJS
20 NOK19.95708 TJS
50 NOK49.89270 TJS
100 NOK99.78540 TJS
250 NOK249.46350 TJS
500 NOK498.92700 TJS
1000 NOK997.85400 TJS
2000 NOK1995.70800 TJS
5000 NOK4989.27000 TJS
10000 NOK9978.54000 TJS