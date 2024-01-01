Tajikistani somonis to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert TJS to CRC at the real exchange rate

1,000 tjs
49,091 crc

SM1.000 TJS = ₡49.09 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:23
TJS to CRC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TJS to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High49.661349.6613
Low48.591946.4577
Average49.228448.4780
Change-0.55%5.67%
1 TJS to CRC stats

The performance of TJS to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 49.6613 and a 30 day low of 48.5919. This means the 30 day average was 49.2284. The change for TJS to CRC was -0.55.

The performance of TJS to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 49.6613 and a 90 day low of 46.4577. This means the 90 day average was 48.4780. The change for TJS to CRC was 5.67.

How to convert Tajikistani somonis to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TJS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TJS to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Costa Rican Colón
1 TJS49.09100 CRC
5 TJS245.45500 CRC
10 TJS490.91000 CRC
20 TJS981.82000 CRC
50 TJS2,454.55000 CRC
100 TJS4,909.10000 CRC
250 TJS12,272.75000 CRC
500 TJS24,545.50000 CRC
1000 TJS49,091.00000 CRC
2000 TJS98,182.00000 CRC
5000 TJS245,455.00000 CRC
10000 TJS490,910.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Tajikistani Somoni
1 CRC0.02037 TJS
5 CRC0.10185 TJS
10 CRC0.20370 TJS
20 CRC0.40741 TJS
50 CRC1.01852 TJS
100 CRC2.03703 TJS
250 CRC5.09258 TJS
500 CRC10.18515 TJS
1000 CRC20.37030 TJS
2000 CRC40.74060 TJS
5000 CRC101.85150 TJS
10000 CRC203.70300 TJS