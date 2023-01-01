5000 Tajikistani somonis to Costa Rican colóns
Convert TJS to CRC at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Costa Rican Colón
|1 TJS
|48.58370 CRC
|5 TJS
|242.91850 CRC
|10 TJS
|485.83700 CRC
|20 TJS
|971.67400 CRC
|50 TJS
|2429.18500 CRC
|100 TJS
|4858.37000 CRC
|250 TJS
|12145.92500 CRC
|500 TJS
|24291.85000 CRC
|1000 TJS
|48583.70000 CRC
|2000 TJS
|97167.40000 CRC
|5000 TJS
|242918.50000 CRC
|10000 TJS
|485837.00000 CRC