Tajikistani somonis to Argentine pesos today

Convert TJS to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000 tjs
87,505.10 ars

SM1.000 TJS = $87.51 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TJS to ARS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TJS to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High87.748087.7480
Low84.629080.4265
Average86.295284.0247
Change3.40%8.80%
View full history

1 TJS to ARS stats

The performance of TJS to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 87.7480 and a 30 day low of 84.6290. This means the 30 day average was 86.2952. The change for TJS to ARS was 3.40.

The performance of TJS to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 87.7480 and a 90 day low of 80.4265. This means the 90 day average was 84.0247. The change for TJS to ARS was 8.80.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.3431.5131.6760.93721.042
1 GBP1.17311.279107.1531.7751.9661.09924.684
1 USD0.9170.782183.7621.3881.5360.85919.296
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.23

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tajikistani somonis to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TJS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TJS to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tajikistani somoni

TJS to USD

TJS to EUR

TJS to GBP

TJS to INR

TJS to JPY

TJS to RUB

TJS to AUD

TJS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Argentine Peso
1 TJS87.50510 ARS
5 TJS437.52550 ARS
10 TJS875.05100 ARS
20 TJS1,750.10200 ARS
50 TJS4,375.25500 ARS
100 TJS8,750.51000 ARS
250 TJS21,876.27500 ARS
500 TJS43,752.55000 ARS
1000 TJS87,505.10000 ARS
2000 TJS175,010.20000 ARS
5000 TJS437,525.50000 ARS
10000 TJS875,051.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Tajikistani Somoni
1 ARS0.01143 TJS
5 ARS0.05714 TJS
10 ARS0.11428 TJS
20 ARS0.22856 TJS
50 ARS0.57140 TJS
100 ARS1.14279 TJS
250 ARS2.85698 TJS
500 ARS5.71395 TJS
1000 ARS11.42790 TJS
2000 ARS22.85580 TJS
5000 ARS57.13950 TJS
10000 ARS114.27900 TJS