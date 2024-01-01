Thai bahts to Swedish kronor today

Convert THB to SEK at the real exchange rate

1,000 thb
299.22 sek

฿1.000 THB = kr0.2992 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:45
THB to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 THB to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.30170.3017
Low0.28730.2833
Average0.29500.2912
Change4.15%1.72%
1 THB to SEK stats

The performance of THB to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3017 and a 30 day low of 0.2873. This means the 30 day average was 0.2950. The change for THB to SEK was 4.15.

The performance of THB to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3017 and a 90 day low of 0.2833. This means the 90 day average was 0.2912. The change for THB to SEK was 1.72.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Thai bahts to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Swedish Krona
1 THB0.29922 SEK
5 THB1.49611 SEK
10 THB2.99221 SEK
20 THB5.98442 SEK
50 THB14.96105 SEK
100 THB29.92210 SEK
250 THB74.80525 SEK
500 THB149.61050 SEK
1000 THB299.22100 SEK
2000 THB598.44200 SEK
5000 THB1,496.10500 SEK
10000 THB2,992.21000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Thai Baht
1 SEK3.34201 THB
5 SEK16.71005 THB
10 SEK33.42010 THB
20 SEK66.84020 THB
50 SEK167.10050 THB
100 SEK334.20100 THB
250 SEK835.50250 THB
500 SEK1,671.00500 THB
1000 SEK3,342.01000 THB
2000 SEK6,684.02000 THB
5000 SEK16,710.05000 THB
10000 SEK33,420.10000 THB