50 Swedish kronor to Thai bahts

Convert SEK to THB at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = ฿3.146 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:08
SEK to THB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

THB
1 SEK to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.19513.3449
Low3.13623.1362
Average3.17053.2193
Change-1.05%-5.68%
View full history

1 SEK to THB stats

The performance of SEK to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.1951 and a 30 day low of 3.1362. This means the 30 day average was 3.1705. The change for SEK to THB was -1.05.

The performance of SEK to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.3449 and a 90 day low of 3.1362. This means the 90 day average was 3.2193. The change for SEK to THB was -5.68.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9490.7917.07611.04684.4551.3974.111
1 EUR1.05410.8347.45911.64489.0281.4724.333
1 GBP1.2651.218.94813.969106.8021.7665.198
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56111.9360.1970.581

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Thai Baht
1 SEK3.14619 THB
5 SEK15.73095 THB
10 SEK31.46190 THB
20 SEK62.92380 THB
50 SEK157.30950 THB
100 SEK314.61900 THB
250 SEK786.54750 THB
500 SEK1,573.09500 THB
1000 SEK3,146.19000 THB
2000 SEK6,292.38000 THB
5000 SEK15,730.95000 THB
10000 SEK31,461.90000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Swedish Krona
1 THB0.31785 SEK
5 THB1.58922 SEK
10 THB3.17845 SEK
20 THB6.35690 SEK
50 THB15.89225 SEK
100 THB31.78450 SEK
250 THB79.46125 SEK
500 THB158.92250 SEK
1000 THB317.84500 SEK
2000 THB635.69000 SEK
5000 THB1,589.22500 SEK
10000 THB3,178.45000 SEK